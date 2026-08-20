Esports World Cup 2026: Astralis and Aurora Gaming among early Counter-Strike 2 Playoffs eliminations

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We'll be indulging in intense Counter-Strike 2 action at the Esports World Cup for the rest of this week, as the 16-team Playoffs won't come to an end until the final day of the Parisian festival on August 23.

However, the first four matches in the Round of 16 portion of play have already wrapped up, meaning we know of half of the Quarterfinals match-ups and likewise which four teams have already been knocked out of this final phase of action.

The first Quarterfinal will see G2 Esports versus Furia, all as the former knocked out Astralis in a 2-1 manner in the Round of 16, while the latter eliminated Aurora Gaming in a 2-1 result. The other Quarterfinal that has been seeded will pit FUT Esports against Mouz, with the former overcoming Magic in a 2-1 fashion, and the latter eliminating GamerLegion also in a 2-1 manner.

As for the other Quarterfinals fixtures, these will be seeded by the end of the day as the other four Round of 16 games are planned for the hours ahead. You can see the fixtures below.