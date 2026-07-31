"ESO is here to stay, and our team is dedicated to the future of this game," says Elder Scrolls Online's game director

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The Elder Scrolls Online isn't going anywhere, but it's not going to be moving forward quickly with updates, either. After Microsoft's recent round of layoffs reportedly gutted the team working on the MMO at Zenimax Online Studios, there have been a lot of questions about the future of ESO. In a new community post, game director Nick Giacomini said that the game is here to stay, but we'll see some changes about how future updates arrive.

"Recently, we've been through a number of organizational changes and departures of teammates who helped shape The Elder Scrolls Online. We are profoundly grateful for everything they've contributed to the game and the community we've built together," Giacomini wrote. "At the same time, we've seen a lot of questions about what these changes mean for ESO. So let me be clear: ESO is here to stay, and our team is dedicated to the future of this game. Our focus hasn't changed. It is continuing to grow The Elder Scrolls Online and build upon the world millions of players call home."

Giacomini explained that if ZOS tried to keep hitting old targets with its new membership, it wouldn't be able to deliver the quality players expect from ESO. Therefore, some major features and updates are moving into 2027. Update 52, the new Trials, and the Class and Combat refresh are being pushed to next year.

Update 51 is still arriving this year, and will launch a week later than expected, on the 28th of September. Everything else announced for Season One is still going ahead as planned, too. Season Two is also going to give more content from this October. The Elder Scrolls Online will keep going, as mentioned, but it's clear the layoffs have had a significant effect on the team working on the game.