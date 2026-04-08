ESL revealed the whopping 32 teams invited to IEM Cologne

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One of the most popular and iconic events on the Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar is IEM Cologne, which sees the best squads and organisations from around the world travelling to the German city for an intense tournament where $1.25 million is on the line.

With the 2026 event planned for June 2-21, now the ESL has confirmed all 32 teams who will be in-attendance, revealing how the various organisations have been split across the three phases of action.

The seeding has been arranged based on recent performances elsewhere, with the highest-ranked squads able to skip the 'qualification' rounds and simply appear in the latter stages. To this end, here is how the teams are arranged.

Stage 1:



GamerLegion



BIG



BetBoom Team



B8



Heroic



Sinners Esports



M80



NRG



Sharks Esports



Gaimin Gladiators



MiBR



Team Liquid



Tyloo



Lynn Vision Gaming



Thunderdownunder



FlyQuest



Stage 2:



Team Spirit



Astralis



G2 Esports



FUT Esports



Monte



9z Team



PaiN Gaming



Legacy



Stage 3:



Team Vitality



Natus Vincere



Parivision



Aurora Gaming



Team Falcons



Mouz



Furia



The MongolZ



Stage 1 will happen between June 2-5 and will knock out eight teams. The eight survivors will advance to Stage 2 between June 6-9, where again the bottom eight teams are eliminated and the top eight advance. This then leads to Stage 3 between June 11-15, where, you guessed it, eight teams are knocked out and eight teams progress to the conclusive playoffs.

With these invitees in mind, who do you see as a favourite for IEM Cologne?