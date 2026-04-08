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Counter-Strike 2

ESL revealed the whopping 32 teams invited to IEM Cologne

The Cathedral of Counter-Strike will be very busy this June.

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One of the most popular and iconic events on the Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar is IEM Cologne, which sees the best squads and organisations from around the world travelling to the German city for an intense tournament where $1.25 million is on the line.

With the 2026 event planned for June 2-21, now the ESL has confirmed all 32 teams who will be in-attendance, revealing how the various organisations have been split across the three phases of action.

The seeding has been arranged based on recent performances elsewhere, with the highest-ranked squads able to skip the 'qualification' rounds and simply appear in the latter stages. To this end, here is how the teams are arranged.

Stage 1:


  • GamerLegion

  • BIG

  • BetBoom Team

  • B8

  • Heroic

  • Sinners Esports

  • M80

  • NRG

  • Sharks Esports

  • Gaimin Gladiators

  • MiBR

  • Team Liquid

  • Tyloo

  • Lynn Vision Gaming

  • Thunderdownunder

  • FlyQuest

Stage 2:


  • Team Spirit

  • Astralis

  • G2 Esports

  • FUT Esports

  • Monte

  • 9z Team

  • PaiN Gaming

  • Legacy

Stage 3:


  • Team Vitality

  • Natus Vincere

  • Parivision

  • Aurora Gaming

  • Team Falcons

  • Mouz

  • Furia

  • The MongolZ

Stage 1 will happen between June 2-5 and will knock out eight teams. The eight survivors will advance to Stage 2 between June 6-9, where again the bottom eight teams are eliminated and the top eight advance. This then leads to Stage 3 between June 11-15, where, you guessed it, eight teams are knocked out and eight teams progress to the conclusive playoffs.

With these invitees in mind, who do you see as a favourite for IEM Cologne?

Counter-Strike 2

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