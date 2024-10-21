ESL Pro Tour's 2025 calendar has been revealed

HQ

The ESL has started making a bunch of announcements and reveals about the future of competitive Counter-Strike 2. In a very transparent blog post, it has been affirmed that the ESL Pro Tour will be supported for at least the next two years and in a manner that is bigger and better than ever before.

We're told that a whopping $22 million will be invested in the 2025 and 2026 seasons. This won't be used for prize money, as we're told it's dedicated to hospitality, accommodation, flights, practice setups, and all the necessary behind-the-scenes efforts that go into making the ESL Pro Tour work.

As per what the next couple of years will look like, the ESL has provided a glimpse at the 2025 calendar for the ESL Pro Tour, meaning we know when and where action will be held.

The first event will be IEM Katowice between January 29 and February 9. This will be followed by ESL Pro League: Season 21 in Europe between February 25 and March 16, before IEM Spring 2025 from April 21-27. IEM Dallas then comes next on May 19-25.

There will then be a bit of a break before IEM Cologne 2025 from July 23 and August 3, before another break and then ESL Pro League: Season 22 in Europe again between September 23 and October 12. The season will then conclude with IEM Chengdu between November 3 and 9.

Which event are you most excited for?