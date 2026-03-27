ESL Pro Tour will offer up more than $11,450,000 in prize money in 2027

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The ESL FACEIT Group has announced big plans to support and enhance the ESL Pro Tour in 2027. As part of a lengthy blog post, the tournament organiser has stated that in the next calendar year, there will be as much as $11,450,000 on offer in prize money and that the competitive action will be better supported with the promise of eight-team playoffs for all events.

To add to this, there is direct reference that all tournaments will end with a stage in front of a live audience, and while IEM Krakow will be the first major event of the year, the action will take place in at least three new cities around the world by the end of 2027. There is no mention of the cities that are being eyed.

Likewise, some changes have been made to the 2027 calendar, as firm dates have been given for IEM Krakow and the ESL Pro League tournaments will be conducted a little differently in a bid to reduce the event's carbon footprint. To this end, you can see the new 2027 calendar below.