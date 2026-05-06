ESL Pro League Season 27 to run between March 6-14 in Saudi Arabia

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There are still a host of promising and major ESL-organised Counter-Strike 2 tournaments to be played throughout the rest of 2026, but the ESL is also keeping a keen eye on the future and what plans it has for the 2027 season.

We know that the first event of the season will be IEM Krakow between January 27 and February 7, but now we also have confirmed information for the second event of 2027, with this being Season 25 of the ESL Pro League.

The event will happen between March 6-14 and it will be held in Saudi Arabia, which is a different home for the event which has in the past been featured in Malta, Sweden, and Poland for the coming 24th season in the autumn.

With this plan in place, the ESL has also confirmed an updated schedule for the 2027 season, which you can see below.