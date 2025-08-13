ESL Pro League Season 24 Finals will be held in Katowice

HQ

When the ESL announced that the early Intel Extreme Masters event of the season would be moving away from Katowice to instead head to the Polish city of Krakow in 2026 and onwards, many were disappointed that it meant leaving behind the city that has played host to top Counter-Strike action for years. ESL noticed this feedback from the community and announced that Katowice would get another CS event in 2026, and now we're hearing about what that will be.

Between October 9-11, 2026, the Spodek Arena in the city will play host to the ESL Pro League Season 24 Finals. This will see some of the best teams in attendance and looking to secure a portion of a whopping $1 million prize pool, with the live portion in Katowice only revolving around the finals weekend. The full Season 24 will kick off on September 24, but will whittle down the pack until only a handful remain, ready to battle it out in front of fans.

Speaking about returning to Katowice, ESL FACEIT Group's director of game ecosystems, Marc Winther, has stated: "Katowice has been the birthplace of dozens of champions, and Spodek Arena has witnessed countless iconic moments over the years - it's where Counter-Strike truly took a massive leap. With its storied history and inimitable atmosphere, there's no better place for our fans to enjoy the thrill of ESL Pro League live."

We are still waiting to hear about the host locations and venues for the ESL Pro League Season 23 Finals, which will happen between March 13-15, 2026.