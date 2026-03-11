esports
Counter-Strike 2
ESL Pro League Season 23: The Playoffs bracket has been set
Only eight games remain in the tournament.
Just as we reported on earlier, there are now only eight teams left in contention at the ESL Pro League's 23rd season, with the playoffs set to occur this coming weekend. As we know the eight squads who will be battling it out for the trophy and the prize money, we can now also report on the playoffs bracket for the event, which has been locked in.
For reference, the playoffs are split so that on Friday, March 13, the quarterfinals will be held, the semifinals on Saturday, March 14, and then the third-place match and finals on Sunday, March 15. To this end, here is how the bracket has been seeded.
Quarterfinals (March 13):
- The MongolZ vs. Natus Vincere at 9:00 GMT/10:00 CET
- Legacy vs. Aurora Gaming at 12:15 GMT/13:15 CET
- FUT Esports vs. Mouz at 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET
- Team Spirit vs. Astralis at 18:45 GMT/19:45 CET
Semifinals (March 14):
- Winner of Spirit/Astralis vs. Winner of Legacy/Aurora at 14:45 GMT/15:45 CET
- Winner of MongolZ/NAVI vs. Winner of FUT/Mouz at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET
Third-place match (March 15):
- Loser of Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Semifinal 2
Grand final (March 15):
- Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2
Who do you think will go the distance at ESL Pro League Season 23?