ESL Pro League Season 23: Five teams are confirmed for the playoffs, five have been eliminated

HQ

It's almost time for the ESL Pro League Season 23 playoffs to commence, as today marks the final day for the online element of the tournament. So far, out of the 16 teams that advanced to Stage 2 of the event, five have punched their playoffs ticket, five have been knocked out for good, and six are grappling in a bid to survive. We'll know the confirmed playoffs line-up in a few hours, as the last three matches will all be played soon.

To this end, the five teams who have already qualified for the playoffs include Mouz, Team Spirit, Aurora Gaming, Legacy, and The MongolZ, the eliminated squads include B8, FaZe Clan, PaiN Gaming, Heroic, and Monte, and those left in contention and the fixture they will each play this afternoon can be seen below.



Natus Vincere vs. 3DMax at 12:30 GMT/13:30 CET



G2 Esports vs. FUT Esports at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET



Furia vs. Astralis at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET



There are no second chances here, meaning the three teams that win these fixtures advance to the playoffs and the three who lose are knocked out for good. The playoffs themselves will be played this weekend between March 13 and 15.