ESL Pro League Season 23: Five teams are already qualified for the playoffs

We don't yet know the eight teams who will be competing in the ESL Pro League's Season 23 playoffs bracket, as the eight confirmed squads are being determined through an online qualifier event that is still ongoing. The last batch of games are happening today, meaning the confirmed squads will soon be known, but for the time being, we do know five teams who have punched their playoff ticket and five whose tournament has already come to a close.

So far, FUT Esports, Legacy, Astralis, Monte, and PaiN Gaming have qualified for the playoffs, while Gaimin Gladiators, M80, Passion UA, NRG, and SemperFi Esports have been knocked out.

The remaining three playoffs spots will be handed to the winners of the coming three games. As for who is playing who, the fixtures can be found below.



3DMax vs. Team Liquid



G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas



Heroic vs. Parivision



All three games kick off simultaneously at 12:30 GMT/13:30 CET today, so expect updates rather soon.