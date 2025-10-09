ESL Pro League Season 22: Here are the eight attending teams and the playoffs bracket

HQ

The 22nd season of the ESL Pro League is coming to an end this weekend. The tournament, which is being held in Sweden as part of DreamHack, brought 22 of the best teams from around the world to the country, but now only eight remain.

The group stage has concluded and we now know the eight squads who have advanced to the playoffs and likewise how these eight teams have been seeded into the bracket. Before getting to this, it's worth knowing the quarterfinals happen tomorrow, October 10, the semi-finals on Saturday, October 11, and the grand final on Sunday, October 12. Also, the bracket below is arranged as such so that the top four teams are on the same side of the bracket, and the bottom four likewise, meaning FaZe Clan, for example, can only meet Natus Vincere in the grand final.



Team Spirit vs. Faze Clan



Furia vs. Team Vitality



Mouz vs. Natus Vincere



3DMax vs. Team Falcons



With the winner heading home with $100,000, who do you think will come out on top?