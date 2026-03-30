ESL One Birmingham: Tundra Esports continues latest slate of success with another title

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The current best-in-form team in the world of competitive Dota 2 is undoubtedly Tundra Esports, who ever since November 2025, has won BLAST Slam IV and V, DreamLeague Season 28, and now also ESL One Birmingham.

The major event came to a close over the weekend and featured a final that pitted Tundra Esports against Team Yandex. After a convincing 3-1 result went in Tundra Esports' favour, a match-up that actually followed an Upper Bracket Final where Tundra Esports and Team Yandex faced off with the former winning 2-0 too, the London-based team lifted the trophy and was crowned champion once more.

As for what's next for Tundra Esports, the team will soon be appearing at PGL Wallachia Season 8 in mid-April, all before shifting its attention to BLAST Slam VII in May, ahead of the Esports World Cup in the summer.