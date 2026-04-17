ESL FACEIT Group will begin streaming its tournaments on Kick

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Considering how much Kick has grown as a livestreaming platform, this latest news from the ESL FACEIT Group is perhaps less of a surprise. In a press release, it's confirmed that future EFG tournaments, events, and broadcasts will also be livestreamed on Kick, with the intention that committing to this platform will allow the organiser to reach younger fans.

EFG has noticed that Kick is a location where "younger, digitally native audiences are most active," and by accommodating Kick as part of its existing distribution (meaning YouTube and Twitch will still be supported), it should make its content "more accessible than ever before."

Speaking about this move, EFG's SVP of advertising and distribution, Steve Ford, has stated the following: "Our goal has always been to bring esports to the fans, wherever they are. By partnering with KICK, we aren't just adding a new stream; we are entering a long-term collaboration designed to grow the global footprint of Counter-Strike and Dota 2 by engaging with new and incremental audiences."

The one added caveat with this news is that Kick will now serve as the exclusive broadcast destination for the ESL Challenger League, meaning you will need to head to the streaming platform should you want to watch second-division Counter-Strike 2 action.