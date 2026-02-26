LIVE
      ESL FACEIT Group brings on Zowie as a major partner across all of its Counter-Strike 2 tournaments

      This includes IEM and ESL Pro League events.

      If you frequently tune into competitive Counter-Strike 2 tournaments, particularly those that make up the ESL Pro Tour (Intel Extreme Masters and ESL Pro League), expect to start seeing a lot of Zowie at these events.

      It has just been confirmed that the hardware manufacturer that specialises in lightning-fast displays, has signed a partnership agreement with the ESL FACEIT Group that sees it regarded as a global partner across all of its CS2 competitions.

      As part of the deal, we can expect Zowie's 600 Hz monitors to be used at ESL Pro Tour events for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, meaning players will continue to be able to take advantage of the immensely fast displays.

      Looking at the exact events that this deal applies to, we're told it ranges IEM Cologne, IEM Rio, IEM Atlanta, and IEM Krakow, plus ESL Pro League's Seasons 23, 24, 25, and 26, with these eight events being the key ESL Pro Tour tournaments up until the 2028 season.

