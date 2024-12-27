ESL announces 2026 Counter-Strike dates

HQ

Esports event organiser ESL has given us a look at what we can expect to see in the 2026 season for Counter-Strike. While we're still more than a year away from 2026, it seems like ESL is getting a jump on things, with six dates revealed.

As per eSports Insider, the six dates are as follows:



ESL Event: January 27th - February 8th, 2026



ESL Event: February 23rd - March 15th, 2026



ESL Event: April 12th - 19th, 2026



ESL Event: May 10th - 17th, 2026



ESL Event: September 21st - October 11th, 2026



ESL Event: November 1st - 8th, 2026



We don't have proper titles or locations for these events yet, but we can expect ESL to once more go globe trotting with its Counter-Strike tournaments. We're also likely to expect plenty more events taking place in 2026 without the ESL label, but these are likely to be announced closer to the time.