Counter-Strike 2

ESL announces 2026 Counter-Strike dates

Mark your calendars now, or wait until you can get a 2026 calendar, and then mark it.

Esports event organiser ESL has given us a look at what we can expect to see in the 2026 season for Counter-Strike. While we're still more than a year away from 2026, it seems like ESL is getting a jump on things, with six dates revealed.

As per eSports Insider, the six dates are as follows:


  • ESL Event: January 27th - February 8th, 2026

  • ESL Event: February 23rd - March 15th, 2026

  • ESL Event: April 12th - 19th, 2026

  • ESL Event: May 10th - 17th, 2026

  • ESL Event: September 21st - October 11th, 2026

  • ESL Event: November 1st - 8th, 2026

We don't have proper titles or locations for these events yet, but we can expect ESL to once more go globe trotting with its Counter-Strike tournaments. We're also likely to expect plenty more events taking place in 2026 without the ESL label, but these are likely to be announced closer to the time.

