ESL announces 2026 Counter-Strike dates

Esports event organiser ESL has given us a look at what we can expect to see in the 2026 season for Counter-Strike. While we're still more than a year away from 2026, it seems like ESL is getting a jump on things, with six dates revealed.
As per eSports Insider, the six dates are as follows:
We don't have proper titles or locations for these events yet, but we can expect ESL to once more go globe trotting with its Counter-Strike tournaments. We're also likely to expect plenty more events taking place in 2026 without the ESL label, but these are likely to be announced closer to the time.