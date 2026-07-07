Escape the Backrooms is now available on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

You may have recently watched the film Backrooms in cinemas, which could have spurred an interest in taking a look at the video game Escape the Backrooms on PC and the console platforms it's currently available on. But if you are a Nintendo Switch 2 owner, you might be wondering when or if you'll be able to join in on the fun? The good news is that today is that day.

Publisher Secret mode and developer Fancy Games has now launched Escape the Backrooms on Switch 2, with this version of the title featuring full cross-play, allowing fans to play alongside PC, Xbox, and PlayStation users.

The Switch 2 edition of the game is selling for £9.99/€12.99 and will offer the full 30+ Backroom settings to explore, all while offering proximity chat, co-op with up to three other players, meta-progression, and a Nightmare Mode where a single death leads to a full restart.

This news also comes shortly after it was revealed Escape the Backrooms had topped four million players since the game launched on Xbox and PlayStation in late May.