Erling Haaland wants to be sponsored by Xbox

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We doubt that Norwegian football star Erling Haaland needs any further introduction after a very successful World Cup, where he now leads the scoring race alongside Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. But... not everyone may know that he's a gamer and plays a lot of Xbox.

In a video via Yoxic, he now shows off his Xbox fridge and explains that he alternates between playing football games, titles like Modern Warfare 2 (the original, which he considers one of the three best games ever), and Minecraft. He's also incredibly excited about Grand Theft Auto VI and mentions that he often hosts Xbox LAN parties with friends.

In the video, which is just under two minutes long, he goes on to say, "I want them to sponsor me," referring to Xbox. We suggest that the Xbox team listen to this giant and take the opportunity to do something fun together when such a famous, skilled, and relevant person takes the time to declare his love in this way.