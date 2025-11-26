Envy announces the pausing of its Marvel Rivals operations

HQ

It seems like competitive Marvel Rivals is at a turning point. While there are plans for a big overhaul of the esport in 2026, the recent decisions by major organisations doesn't exactly paint a promising picture for the future of the game.

We say this as 100 Thieves recently dropped its entire Marvel Rivals team, a decision that is softened by claiming it will continue to be a "vanguard in the ecosystem" going forward, but a nonetheless odd decision for an organisation if it intends to be a key player in the esport next year.

Now the exact same situation has occurred with Envy, as the North American team has decided to "pause" its Marvel Rivals operations, release its entire competitive roster, and then promise to keep an eye on the ecosystem as it develops. Again, a peculiar decision for any team that has grand ambitions in this competitive scene...

Envy has said that all of its Marvel Rivals players are now free to explore other options and that "we hope to see the return of Envy Rivals."