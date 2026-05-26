Enter a realm of advanced tech in World of Tanks: HEAT, out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Following the confirmation of the launch date just a few days ago, developer Wargaming has officially launched its latest multiplayer action project in the World of Tanks series. Designed to offer faster-paced and more FPS-like action over the more traditional, methodical, and strategic warfare of the series, this title, known as World of Tanks: HEAT, is all about rewriting the rules of combat and engaging in intensely chaotic battles.

Built on a powerful new engine made specifically for World of Tanks: HEAT, this game is an explosive PvP experience, putting players in teams of five or ten to unleash chaos in an objective-based environment. Using experimental armoured machines enhanced with incredible technology capable of reshaping the battlefield, the premise is to defeat your opponents in arena shooter-type scenarios that encourage shooting first and asking questions after.

With World of Tanks: HEAT now available on PC (via Wargaming Game Center and Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and GeForce Now, we've put together a handy video that delves deeper into what makes this game stand out from its siblings and also what's featured in this launch edition, be this the eight Agents, 15 tanks, eight maps, or four game modes.

Be sure to watch the dedicated All You Need to Know video below and also don't miss the opportunity to hop into World of Tanks: HEAT, as the game is officially available as a free-to-play experience.