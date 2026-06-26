Enshrouded 1.0 lands for PS5 and PC this October

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Keen Games, the developer behind the hit survival game Enshrouded, has revealed that it's getting its 1.0 launch for PC and PS5 this October. After more than two years in Early Access, it's nearly time for Enshrouded players to get the full release of the game, but Xbox Series X/S players will be waiting a while longer.

While the PC and PS5 versions of Enshrouded get a 1.0 release date of the 15th of October, Xbox Series X/S players are left with a release window of Spring 2027. "As we approached launch, we decided that achieving the level of quality and performance we expect on Xbox would require additional time. We never want to rush a platform release or compromise on quality. Development of the Xbox version is progressing steadily, and we're planning to bring Enshrouded to Xbox players in spring 2027," explained Jan Jöckel, CEO at Keen Games.

Enshrouded first launched back in January 2024 in Early Access. Unfortunately, at the same time Palworld was taking up everyone's time with survival games. However, over time people have quickly realised Enshrouded is a great game in a beloved genre, and Keen Games has delivered massive update after massive update in the lead-up to 1.0. We'll hear more about exactly what's coming with the 1.0 launch later this summer.