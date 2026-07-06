England midfielder Jordan Henderson injures wrist jumping over an ad sign during celebrations

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England came out victorious from a thrilling match against Mexico at World Cup, but for Jordan Henderson it was the end of the competition. The veteran midfielder, aged 36, got injured during celebrations: he was jumping one advertising hoarding to enter the pitch and join celebrations, but lost balance and fell over his arm, twisting it completely.

He had to be stretchered off the the pitch with oxygen and taken to a hospital with a wrist injury. He had been an unused substitute and he only played for one match this World Cup, a substitution in the 84th minute against Panama. There is no information yet of his state, but it is very unlikely that he will be cleared to play for the remaining of the tournament.

Henderson, currently at Brentford, but better known for a 12-year stint at Liverpool between 2011 and 2023, has had over 90 appearances with the Three Lions since 2010, including four World Cups since 2014.