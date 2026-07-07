England doctors working to have Reece James ready for match against Norway

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England and Norway will play a high octane World Cup quarter-final match on Saturday, July 11, ay 22:00 BST, 23:00 CEST, one that will end with the run of one of the two top goalscorers of the competition: Erling Haaland, with seven goals, and Harry Kane, with six. Fans are counting the days for the match, but Thomas Tuchel would like the wait would be as long as possible so that Reece James would recover on time.

James, Tuchel's preferred option for right back, played all 90 minutes of England's first World Cup matches, but then got injured. He has already missed three matches since, but according to Sky Sports, England's medics are working hard and hoping he will be able to play some minutes in the match on Saturday.

With so few options on the right (Djed Spence is not fully fit and Jarell Quansah is suspended after receiving a red card in the match against Mexico - a suspension England may try to appeal, taking note from the precedent of Balogun), James's treatment is being fast-tracked to try to get him ready, it's been reported, even if he hasn't trained with the rest of teammates since the injury, but took part in the warm-up on Sunday before the match against Mexico.