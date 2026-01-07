ENCE parts ways with two of its Counter-Strike 2 players, proceeds to sign two new stars

HQ

The Finnish esports organisation ENCE has made some changes to its Counter-Strike 2 line-up as it prepares for the busy 2026 season. The team has decided to move on from two stars and has wasted no time in filling the void either, signing two other players to plug the gap.

As for who is departing ENCE, the team will no longer feature the talents of Ville "myltsi" Vilkman and Rigon "rigoN" Gashi, with the latter even finding a new home with Eternal Fire. Looking at the replacements, both Maciej "F1KU" Miklas and Szymon "kRaSnaL" Mrozek have been signed.

We'll be seeing ENCE in action very soon as the team will be present at the BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 tournament when it hosts its online closed qualifier portion from January 13.