ENCE makes significant change to its starting Counter-Strike 2 line-up

The Finnish esports organisation ENCE has revealed that it is making quite a significant change to its Counter-Strike 2 line-up. The team has decided that the recent slate of middling results are not good enough and in an effort to rectify that, a couple of players have been benched and a couple promoted to the active roster.

It's both Aleksander "hades" Miskiewicz and Paweł "dycha" Dycha who have been benched while Paavo "podi" Heiskanen and Viktor "sdy" Orudzhev have been called up from the bench to be their starting roster replacements.

While hades and dycha are technically still part of ENCE at the moment, the wording of this announcement does suggest that both will eventually be departing the team too, as ENCE adds, "We want to express our deepest gratitude to dycha and hades for their contributions to ENCE."

We'll see this revamped ENCE in action at the RES European Masters Fall that starts on Friday.