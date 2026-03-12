ENCE announces plans to refocus on Finnish talent, parts ways with its current Counter-Strike 2 team

HQ

In a surprising turn of events, esports organisation ENCE has announced that it is stepping away from having a more international focus and will instead look to spotlight and highlight players and talent from its home region of Finland.

This decision will come at the cost of the current Counter-Strike 2 team that the organisation employs, as the roster and the coaching staff have been benched to leave room to sign a new round of individuals that come from Finland first and foremost.

Speaking about this, ENCE explains: "Our focus moving forward is clear: to rebuild a Counter-Strike team, where Finnish talent will be at the core, and to develop the next generation of Finnish stars. We believe that returning to our roots allows us to build a sustainable foundation for the future while strengthening the connection between ENCE and the Finnish Counter-Strike community."

We don't yet know the names of the individuals who will be helping ENCE achieve its Finnish-focussed goals, but we do know the folks that are departing the team due to this change. These include the following.



Viktor "sdy" Orudzhev



Paavo "podi" Heiskanen



Ryan "Neityu" Aubry



Maciej "F1KU" Miklas



Szymon "kRaSnaL" Mrozek



Niclas "enkay J" Krumhorn (coach)



Carmine "Fisic0" Lorusso (analyst)



And for those wondering, Podi, despite being Finnish, is departing the team too as he "wishes to pursue Tier 1 Counter-Strike, and we fully respect and understand his decision."