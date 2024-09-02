ENCE and Toronto Defiant are the Overwatch Champion Series Stage 3 champions

HQ

The third stage of the Overwatch Champions Series has come to a close. Or at least it has in EMEA and North America. The two events have seen the best teams in the region competing over a $75,000 prize pool and qualification to the fourth and final stage of the season, and with that in mind, we have a couple of victors to note.

For the EMEA region it was ENCE who came out on top after defeating Virtus.pro in the grand finals. This result is seeing the team head home with $30,000 in prize money and a bunch of Circuit Points that will be useful when it comes to seeding for the end of season international Finals.

As for North America, the Toronto Defiant held off the NRG Shock to claim the exact same rewards as ENCE.

While we're waiting for another major tournament to close in the Asian region, we can at least treat the Stage 3 finals as a firm example of which teams to look out for when the two regions eventually collide again.