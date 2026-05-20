Embracer Group splits, spinning off Fellowship Entertainment with its biggest IPs

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Embracer Group announced plans to separate into two publicly listed companies, spinning off the vast majority of its major IP through the spinoff of Fellowship Entertainment, which is an IP-led company built around game development, publishing, and licensing.

This decision has been made to "capture the full potential of the high-quality assets in the group and accelerate value creation," Embracer explains in the announcement post. After reading through the document, in layman's terms it seems Embracer is splitting up so that Fellowship Entertainment can focus on all the creative elements of its business, while Embracer is left to manage and oversee the business, while also pursuing things outside of new game development i.e. "mobile, distribution, retro, films, remakes and remasters."

The IP that will now be collated as part of Fellowship Entertainment are: Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Metro, Tomb Raider, Darksiders, Dead Island, Remnant, as well as "many more." Fellowship's main business areas are development & publishing, and licensing. Whereas Embracer operates in the business areas of PC/console games, mobile games, entertainment & services, and other, which we assume just means everything else not mentioned.

Fellowship Entertainment is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm in 2027, and will therefore be a separately listed company. "This separation is about sharper management focus and clearer accountability, giving each business the structure and leadership to realize more of its full potential. I am truly excited about Fellowship Entertainment's prospects to organically grow substantially over the coming years. I am equally optimistic about the potential of the deep portfolio and selective M&A opportunities for a more focused Embracer," said Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors of the split.