Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Elio

      Disney has delayed Pixar's Elio an entire year

      Inside Out 2 will now be the animation studio's next project.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Following Elemental earlier this year, we've been looking forward to Elio being Pixar's next theatrical project. Or at least we were, as the film has now been delayed by Disney by an entire year.

      As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie was planned to debut on March 1, 2024, but has now been pushed until June 13, 2025, meaning the next film to come from the storied animation studio will instead be Inside Out 2, which is slated to arrive on June 14, 2024 as of right now.

      Due to the ongoing strikes, there is no confirmation that these dates will remain locked in, as Disney has recently also decided to delay the live-action Snow White film, and will likely soon also confirm the delay of Deadpool 3, which is supposed to debut in May 2024 but has yet to even finish the majority of its filming.

      Elio

      Related texts



      Loading next content