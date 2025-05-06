Ecco the Dolphin is being remastered, with plans for a brand new third game too

In a rather surprising turn of events, it has been confirmed that the future will include a lot of Ecco the Dolphin. In an Xbox Wire post about Asian and Pacific Islander heritage, a brief interview excerpt with Ecco the Dolphin creator Ed Annunziata has revealed that there are plans in place to remaster the first game and the follow up Tides of Time, on top of work commencing on a third and brand new instalment in the series.

When asked about what the future holds for Ecco the Dolphin, Annunziata stated: "Me and the entire original team are going to Remaster the original Ecco the Dolphin and Tides of Time games. Then we will make a new, third game with contemporary play and GPU sensibilities."

This was followed by directions to the Ecco the Dolphin website, which currently consists of a countdown timer that seems to be ticking away and leading fans to some form of announcement on April 26, 2026. Essentially, while you can look forward to more Ecco news eventually, you will have to wait for around a full calendar year for it.

This does follow Sega filing new trademarks for the Ecco the Dolphin series as recently as earlier this year.