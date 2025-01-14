Sega files new trademarks for Ecco the Dolphin

With a new Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio on the way, it seems that Sega is eyeing up a full return to some of its retro classics. That could include Ecco the Dolphin, if recent trademark filings are anything to go by.

As spotted by Gematsu, trademarks filed on the 27th of December were made public just recently, and include filings for Ecco, and Ecco the Dolphin. The 30th anniversary of Ecco was years ago now, but perhaps work is being done on reintroducing us to this famous dolphin.

The original Ecco the Dolphin is an action-adventure game where you play as the titular dolphin, fighting off extra-terrestrial threats to the world. With the last release coming out 25 years ago this year, we'll have to see if gamers are still fond of dear old Ecco.