Early impressions from Snow White are very positive

The controversies surrounding Disney's live-action version of Snow White have been many. Disney themselves are reported to have been nervous about the project, and ideally want to get it over with, even reducing the scale of the Los Angeles premiere.

But if we are to believe the early impressions that are now starting to appear online, the film is not nearly as bad as many may have thought. Among other things, the music and the efforts of those involved have been highlighted as two very positive aspects, however, the dwarves have been criticised quite harshly, not least because they are entirely computer-generated.

Paul Klein said the following:

"I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid. I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen's evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun. It's really the CGI dwarves that let the film down. The choice is baffling."

Christopher Rates It felt the film captured the magic of the original and described it as one of Disney's best adaptations in recent years.

"The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most "controversial" and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake.

"#SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it's also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance.

"The musical numbers are unforgettable, the visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson's screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn't know was needed."

As usual, these early impressions should be taken with a pinch of salt; we'll find out for ourselves in time whether Snow White is actually the fiasco it's long been painted as, or actually a competent film.

What do you think of Snow White, will it be the flop that so many claim?