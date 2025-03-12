Snow White's Hollywood premiere to be scaled back amid controversies

HQ

To say that Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White has faced a fair amount of criticism is probably an understatement. Ever since the first trailer dropped, the movie has been hounded by fans, either due to toxic behaviour from fans around the casting of Rachel Zegler as the titular protagonist, the usage of CGI dwarves instead of employing actual little people for the roles, and then also the world politics elements that have creeped in with Zegler being a pro-Palestine supporter while Gal Gadot is a pro-Israel supporter. Snow White is literally a breeding ground for controversy currently, which is why it's probably not a huge surprise to hear that Disney is calling back its premiere this week.

Set for March 15 in Los Angeles, the premiere will not feature the typical flurry of press and cameras like we usually expect to see during these big openings. Instead, the red carpet will be walked by the film's stars and it will be captured solely by a few photographers and the in-house crew.

Variety has contacted Disney for clarification on this decision but the production giant has yet to comment, not that any words need to really be spoken to understand the reasoning behind this choice.

As per when the film will actually premiere, Snow White is slated to open in cinemas around the world on March 21, and you can see the latest trailer for the movie below.