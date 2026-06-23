EA reportedly hit by layoffs as its $55 billion sale nears

HQ

Electronic Arts is getting closer and closer to having a new owner, as the $55 billion acquisition by an equity conglomerate and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is expected to close sometime this summer, with a July 22 deadline currently locked in. With this being the case, and with a large portion of the deal being based on a loan and debt levied against the video game company, we've been seeing EA cutting costs quite aggressively, including in multiple layoff rounds.

This year alone, two rounds of layoffs had happened already and now a third is seemingly underway. Kotaku reports that an unknown number of staff have been laid off from the wider company, with roles seemingly affected across United States-based studios and the office in Hyderabad, India.

This information comes from an email shared to Kotaku dated for last Wednesday, where it's mentioned the changes are underway in a bid to "adapt how we work to better meet fans' changing needs." It also adds "as part of this evolution, we are making or proposing to make changes to some roles, creating new roles, and moving certain work to different teams, locations, or service partners".

EA has yet to publicly confirm this layoff round meaning we don't yet know the true extent of staff who have been affected.