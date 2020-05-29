Cookies

Apex Legends

EA is pleased with the player count of Apex Legends: Season 5

The fifth season to hit Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends has been a success player-wise.

Without giving specific numbers, Electronic Arts confirms via press release that the latest content update to hit Apex Legends is attracting a large number of players. The fifth season of the Battle Royale shooter, which started over two weeks ago, introduced a PvE game mode along with story content, some changes to the original map Kings Canyon and new character Loba, which apparently was well received by many players.

According to EA, at the start of Season 5: Fortune's Favor, more players played Apex Legends for a longer time than in any previous season. Even if last year's super successful launch will be excluded from this calculation, it's a good sign for Respawn, who recently founded a new studio that focuses exclusively on Apex Legends. What are your thoughts on Saison 5?

