EA has laid off over 200 Apex Legends testers

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana office of EA has reportedly laid off over 200 testers responsible for Apex Legends quality assurance. Stated in a report from Kotaku, it's said that the massive games company announced the layoffs during a Zoom call, which was also organised abruptly and out of the blue.

Some of the testers that are part of these layoffs have spoken up about the decision by EA, and said that this includes the entire staff at the Baton Rouge office, "which is essentially their entire Apex Legends QA staff." The report even notes that some of the testers were laid off hours after finishing their night shifts.

EA has not spoken up about the report as of yet, but did tell Kotaku that it would be spreading its testing efforts elsewhere.

This also comes following the news that broke a few weeks ago that a single player Titanfall game has been cancelled at the studio, all on top of Apex Legends Mobile being shut down less than a year after its launch.