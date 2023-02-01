Apex Legends Mobile quits the fight and closes in May

HQ

Apex Legends Mobile will soon disappear from the Apple and Android digital shops, Respawn has announced in an EA blog post. Less than a year after its launch, the promising shooter acknowledges that it hasn't delivered the quantity or quality of content that users deserve.

Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players.

The game's content and rewards, as well as the game application itself, will continue to operate until 1 May, when the game will disappear for good. But from now on it will no longer be possible to download the game or buy in-game currency.

It seems that mobile titles are going through a bad time, as a few weeks ago Crash Bandicoot: On the Run also reported the closure of the game, and the same thing happened with The Witcher: Monster Slayer, which announced its closure on 30 June.