Titanfall 2

EA reportedly cancelled a single-player Titanfall game

The game was codenamed Titanfall Legends.

It has been a big week for EA and cancellations as the company has axed the Battlefield Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile games. Now, it is reported that another title may have been canned in the form of a single-player Titanfall game.

As Bloomberg reports, the game was codenamed Titanfall Legends, and had about 50 people working on it at Respawn Entertainment. It was set to release in 2025.

News of the game's cancellation was announced internally by EA on the 1st of February. It's also been reported that staff who were working on the game who can't be repositioned onto another title will be laid off and given severance packages.

Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2
