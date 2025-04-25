DXRacer teams up with Valve for Counter-Strike 2 MESA Nomadic Masters Spring 2025

HQ

It's almost time for the Counter-Strike 2 MESA Nomadic Masters Spring 2025 event to take place, as between April 30 and May 4, eight of the best teams from the second-division of the esport across the EU-Asia region will be coming together to fight for a slice of a $250,000 prize pool. The event will be happening in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and the teams that are confirmed to be in attendance include; Heroic, BIG, B8, SAW, Tyloo, The Huns Esports, Chinggis Warriors, and JiJieHao.

As the tournament is almost here, it has now been confirmed that DXRacer will be partnering up with Valve for the tournament, and also hosting a giveaway on Instagram where fans can be in the running for a Martian Series Champion Signature Chair that offers a magnetic memory foam head pillow, an electric adjustable backrest, smart airbag lumbar support, and even 4D armrests with replaceable tops.

Speaking about teaming up with Valve for the MESA Nomadic Masters Spring 2025, a DXRacer spokesperson has stated: "Our partnership with MESA goes beyond sponsorship. It's about working directly with players to create tools that genuinely enhance their competitive experience."

Will you be tuning into the tournament next week?