Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks awesome

HQ

Fantasy fans have a lot to look forward to with releases of both the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon on HBO Max and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. With this in mind, it's easy to forget that we're also getting Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a movie based on Dungeons & Dragons (duh!).

Now we've gotten the official trailer, and we must say it really looks great. It has all the classic ingredients like a charming thief, a lost relic, shining armors, huge castles, dragons, epic battles, glowing swords, monsters, weird magic and very bad haircuts.

Check the video out below. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves launches in theaters in March 2023, and as it is being published by Paramount Pictures Corporation, we assume it will end up on the streaming service Paramount+ as well eventually.