Dune: Part Three gets an epic first full trailer

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"Epic" is an understatement as Warner now unveils the first full-length trailer for Dune: Part Three, which gives us a glimpse of what lies ahead for Paul Atreides, Chani, and all the others.

Denis Villeneuve has previously described the film as the final installment in his adaptation of the books, and the story picks up roughly 17 years after the events of the second part. Paul Atreides has become emperor, but must now live with the consequences of his past decisions as conflicts on Arrakis continue to escalate.

In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, we'll also see other returning cast members such as Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin, alongside some new faces. Not least among them is Robert Pattinson as the shape-shifting antagonist Scytale.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18, and you can check out the trailer below.