Dreamworks dives into Filipino mythology with Forgotten Island

The team behind classics like Puss in Boots and Shrek is back in top form with Forgotten Island, their next big animated adventure. Judging by the trailer, it promises equal parts emotion, humour, and adventure, with a bittersweet core.

The premise is seemingly simple: two best friends get trapped in a magical world that slowly causes them to forget their memories and personalities. An emotional dilemma that looks set to bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic of individuals. The script draws heavily on Filipino mythology, and Gabi Wilson, who lends her voice to one of the film's characters, had this to say to Variety:

"It's been a long-time dream of mine to be part of a project that truly represents the Philippines in a very accurate way, yet is universal enough for people to relate to. Having Filipino culture showcased by a major studio is very exciting."

At the helm are none other than Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, who both previously worked on Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and are now gearing up for the next big, colourful DreamWorks adventure. The premiere is set for September 25, and you can check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to Forgotten Island?