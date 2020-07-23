Dreams is finally available for PSVR

You're watching Advertisements

Media Molecule's Dreams really is something else. The title is more than a game, it's a creator hub filled to the brim with user-created and developer-created games (there are even virtual art galleries and more) and a vast tool for you to create your own and now it's available as a PSVR title for those really wanting to use their hands to create a world of their own.

The VR title released alongside a brand-new trailer that you can watch above this text. Have you tried Dreams out prior or are you hopping into the experience on PSVR? If it's the latter, you can find the store link here.