Dreams Demo available on the PS Store now

Media Molecule's Dreams sure is a unique game and thus, the fact that many have been wanting a demo of the game is hardly surprising. Now, the developer has released a demo of the game that's available for download via the PlayStation Store, as announced via ablog post.

The demo lets players access some selected creations in Dreams, including The Ornithologist's Private Collection, Ruckus, Cubric, Player Piano Player, Art Therapy and Great Job Human!. Other than that, you can also find the first 20 minutes of narrative-driven game Art's Dream, which was created by Media Molecule with the same tools as the players are given. Last but not least, you can also find tutorials about how to use the tools in-game.

If you are interested but have yet to try Dreams, you can go to PS Storenow, the game is also currently on sale, the discount is valid until tomorrow (May 5).

Seize the opportunity!