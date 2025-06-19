DreamHack to host a Counter-Strike 2 LAN event in November

HQ

There are already so many Counter-Strike 2 tournaments and events happening around the world at one point that it can be difficult to keep tabs on them all. Things are only about to get a little more complicated.

We say this because now DreamHack has announced a tournament that it will be hosting in Atlanta this November. It's known as Knockout, and it's a $10,000 LAN event where teams from around the world will be in attendance and not just looking to snag some prize money, but more importantly also direct qualification to ESL Pro League Season 23, which will be handed to the victor.

In total, 32 teams will be present, each of whom are seeded into eight four-team groups. The top two teams from each group during the group stage advance to the 16-team playoffs, which is a single-elemination bracket that will steadily knock teams out until a winner is crowned.

Anyone can sign up for the event, you just need to splash out the cash on a five-person team ticket (for $845) plus the accompanying coach ticket too ($69), and then be present and ready for the action when it happens between October 31 and November 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center.