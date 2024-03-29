Dragon's Dogma 2 update adds locked frame rate, option to start new game and more

HQ

Alberto is far from the only one that thinks Dragon's Dogma 2 is a terrific game, but there's no doubt Capcom's biggest title of 2024 has its fair share of issues. Fortunately, the developers have promised to at least fix some of them, and those playing on PC and PlayStation 5 will be able to enjoy some of these improvements starting today.

Dragon's Dogma 2's first update can now be downloaded on PC and PlayStation 5 before coming to Xbox Series "in the next few days". This update includes highly requested stuff like PS5 players being able to lock the frame rate to 30 and hopefully make it even more stable by giving the option to turn off ray tracing and motion blur (don't expect big changes, as we're told frame rate will be the focus in future updates). Players on all platforms can look forward to being able to start a new game even if an old save file exist, bug fixes and more. You can find an overview of all changes listed below:

PlayStation 5 and Steam





Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.



Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.



Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.



Miscellaneous text display issues.



Miscellaneous bug fixes.



PlayStation 5





Adding the option to switch motion blur on/off in Options.



Adding the option to switch ray tracing on/off in Options.



Adding the option to set frame rate at max 30fps in Options.



Steam





Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.



Fixing an issue related to the display of models under some specific settings.



Please let me know if this update truly helps, as I've been going through my backlog while waiting for Capcom to fix a few things in Dragon's Dogma 2 before playing it.