Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold 2.5 million units already

With the series topping 10 million total units.

Capcom has revealed that despite the backlash that Dragon's Dogma 2 faced at launch due to its microtransactions inclusion, the RPG has already shifted 2.5 million units.

In around 12 days since the game made its arrival on PC and consoles, it has already clocked in around a third of the total sales that the entire series has managed to achieve, and we know this because Capcom has also revealed that the Dragon's Dogma series in total has now just exceeded the 10 million units sold mark, suggesting that former games topped out at around 7.5 million units in total.

If you haven't had a chance to play the RPG just yet, be sure to watch our video review below or read our written review here, to see our full thoughts on the game.

Dragon's Dogma 2

