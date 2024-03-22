Dragon's Dogma 2 is getting review bombed

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 is out, but even though the first impressions from reviewers were very positive for Capcom's latest RPG, as the wider gaming base gets a look at this experience, they're left less than pleased.

This especially seems to be the case on PC, where Dragon's Dogma 2 currently has a Mostly Negative review rating on Steam. Reviewers are citing multiple reasons for their poor feelings towards the game, but it seems that performance issues and a reliance on micro transactions are the leading sins.

At the store page, you can see a whopping 21 microtransactions already available. Things like editing your character's appearance, fast travels, and restoring the dead to life all cost money, which for many feels like it goes against the nature of a singleplayer RPG.

As the game is only just out, we'll have to wait and see what the wider response is, but even if the core gameplay, graphics and more are some of the best out there, if players feel like they're being robbed, they're going to get loud about it.