Dragon Ball FighterZ sells five million

You're watching Advertisements

Last month, we informed you that five million copies of Dragon Ball FighterZ had been shipped. This week, publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed that these copies of the game have been sold:

"You've trained. You've powered up. You've exceeded your limits. And thanks to you, #DragonBall FighterZ has sold over 5 MILLION units. We are truly humbled by your continued support!"

If you are interested in the fighting game but have yet to dive in and try it for yourself, you can find our Dragon Ball FighterZ review here.