Dragon Ball FighterZ has shipped 5 million copies

Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works have announced that they have shipped five million units for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the fighting game that released in 2018, with the numbers including both physical and digital copies of the game.

To celebrate this important milestone, Bandai Namco will be giving away three special characters from the lobby ("Android 21 Special 01," "Goku (SSGSS) Special 01," and "Vegita (SSGSS) Special 01") and five million Zeni to all players. Players will receive these gifts by logging in anytime between May 21 and 28.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One.