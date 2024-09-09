Dr Disrespect makes comeback after alleged sexting scandal

HQ

On Friday, September 6, Dr Disrespect stepped back into the spotlight (after a two-month absence) in a live broadcast on his YouTube channel. This was after Guy Beahm, as he is actually called, was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

During the live broadcast, he defended himself, claiming, among other things, that the user was not a minor in the jurisdiction they live in and that the controversy was mostly a smear campaign by journalists and disgruntled Twitch employees.

Beahm's ban from Twitch in 2020 came back into question after former Twitch employee Cody Conners tweeted that Dr Disrespect's suspension was due to sending inappropriate messages to a minor. The popular streamer then admitted that inappropriate messages had been sent but that nothing illegal had occurred. Later, Beahm deleted this statement and teased a comeback. In this streaming comeback, Beahm addressed Conner's accusations:

"You see, you don't know shit, and it was obvious from your tweet. You didn't have any first-hand knowledge of my dispute with Twitch. You said I got banned from Twitch because I was sexting a minor through Whispers messages? Do you even know what the legal definition of sexting is? I do. And yeah, I used Twitch's Whispers but trust me, I wasn't sexting anyone."

Exactly what was written in those messages is still unknown and he said it wasn't something he intended to share either.

"And all these people act like they're just so perfect. I'm not perfect, I don't claim to be perfect. Well, sometimes I do, but I also didn't do all the shit they're saying I did."

Beahm did say, however, that he was sitting on more information but wanted to focus instead on the ongoing open Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta for the rest of the live broadcast. He also announced that he would be reapplying for a partnership with YouTube on the 25th of September so that his channel will once again be profitable.

What do you think? Should Dr Disrespect rise again?

Thanks, Kotaku.